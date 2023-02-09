Topeka crews prepare to begin last phase of 12th St. project, closures announced

Officials announce road closures for the 12th St. project on Feb. 9, 2023.
Officials announce road closures for the 12th St. project on Feb. 9, 2023.(City of Topeka)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road closures in the Capital City have been announced as road crews begin the last phase of the 12th St. project, which is expected to be finished in June.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 20, Bettis Asphalt will completely close the intersection of SW 12th and Clay St. Crews will install new water main valves in the area.

City staff noted that the contractor is expected to use the closure to also install ADA ramps Lincoln, Clay and Fillmore St. These intersections are expected to be closed for about 10 days.

Officials also said the closure will allow for stormwater work at the intersection of 12th and Western Ave. This closure is expected to last for about a month.

Crews indicated that detour routes will be posted and drivers should follow sginage.

The City said this marks the start of the last phase of the 12th St. project, which in its entirety, is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Due to utility conflicts and unforeseen supply chain and manufacturing issues, officials said the project was not able to be completed in 2022 as desired.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
A 38-year-old man was injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on K-4 highway near N.E....
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Downtown Topeka
Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area
Jeffrey Mitchell
Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments