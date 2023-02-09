Topeka crews prepare to begin last phase of 12th St. project, closures announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road closures in the Capital City have been announced as road crews begin the last phase of the 12th St. project, which is expected to be finished in June.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, Feb. 20, Bettis Asphalt will completely close the intersection of SW 12th and Clay St. Crews will install new water main valves in the area.

City staff noted that the contractor is expected to use the closure to also install ADA ramps Lincoln, Clay and Fillmore St. These intersections are expected to be closed for about 10 days.

Officials also said the closure will allow for stormwater work at the intersection of 12th and Western Ave. This closure is expected to last for about a month.

Crews indicated that detour routes will be posted and drivers should follow sginage.

The City said this marks the start of the last phase of the 12th St. project, which in its entirety, is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Due to utility conflicts and unforeseen supply chain and manufacturing issues, officials said the project was not able to be completed in 2022 as desired.

