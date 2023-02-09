Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond to close in coming “weeks and months”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions regarding a specific closure date and employee options continue to cloud the closure of the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond location.

Following the news of their Topeka location closure, Bed Bath & Beyond officials tell 13 NEWS that it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its stores to ensure the company continues to grow profitably and best serve customers.

With that said, officials indicated that the closure information was previously shared with its Topeka associates. Customers’ only option to shop its inventory in the area will now become the online store at bedbathandbeyond.com or the mobile app.

When asked for a specific closure date, the company said, “store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months.”

Officials also did not specify what future employment options were given to associates at the Topeka location.

