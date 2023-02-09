Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond to close in coming “weeks and months”

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions regarding a specific closure date and employee options continue to cloud the closure of the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond location.

Following the news of their Topeka location closure, Bed Bath & Beyond officials tell 13 NEWS that it has conducted a comprehensive analysis of all its stores to ensure the company continues to grow profitably and best serve customers.

With that said, officials indicated that the closure information was previously shared with its Topeka associates. Customers’ only option to shop its inventory in the area will now become the online store at bedbathandbeyond.com or the mobile app.

When asked for a specific closure date, the company said, “store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months.”

Officials also did not specify what future employment options were given to associates at the Topeka location.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
A 38-year-old man was injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on K-4 highway near N.E....
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County

Latest News

Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Officials respond to train accident south of Burlingame
Kelly bets on Chiefs
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly bets on the Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2023.
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
FILE
Texas man hospitalized after vehicle rolls off icy Kansas bridge
Barricade replacement
Polk-Quincy section briefly closed to repair damaged barricades