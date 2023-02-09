Toney listed as limited participant in Chiefs’ first Super Bowl week injury report

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot.

Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said Monday night during festivities for Super Bowl Opening Night that he would practice fully this week after being cleared from concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster has a $1 million incentive in his contract if he plays in 50 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps during a Super Bowl win.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his ankle injury was improving this week and -- as he was in the leadup to the AFC Championship Game -- was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

“It’s definitely going to be better, more mobile,” Mahomes said. “We’ll see on game day just how close to 100 percent I’ll be.”

Kadarius Toney was limited in practice. Everyone else was a full participant. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2023

Kansas City will continue to practice at Arizona State’s football facility throughout Super Bowl week. On Sunday, they’ll play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

