Toney listed as limited participant in Chiefs’ first Super Bowl week injury report

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot.

Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said Monday night during festivities for Super Bowl Opening Night that he would practice fully this week after being cleared from concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster has a $1 million incentive in his contract if he plays in 50 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps during a Super Bowl win.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his ankle injury was improving this week and -- as he was in the leadup to the AFC Championship Game -- was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

“It’s definitely going to be better, more mobile,” Mahomes said. “We’ll see on game day just how close to 100 percent I’ll be.”

Kansas City will continue to practice at Arizona State’s football facility throughout Super Bowl week. On Sunday, they’ll play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

