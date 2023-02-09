Thursday forecast: A cool end to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **USE CAUTION ON THE ROADS THIS MORNING AFTER YESTERDAY AND LAST NIGHT’S PRECIPITATION**

As precipitation slowly continues to progress into Missouri through about 9am, snow is coming down at a heavier rate before it can melt to have an impact on roads along and east of HWY 75 so keep that in mind if you are traveling in that area this morning. After this morning’s activity the next big impact with respect to precipitation won’t be until next week, tonight’s chance is going to be spotty at best.

Wondering about road conditions? Roads are mainly wet and slushy but some icy spots could develop in some spots especially if temperatures continue to cool down near or below the freezing mark so use caution. Click here: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving

While most spots will remain dry tonight, those that get some light snow will have to use caution tomorrow morning.



An impressive storm system has brought some heavy precipitation to areas across northeast KS especially Wednesday night. Any snow that has accumulated will melt fairly quickly this morning. Most of tonight’s moisture will remain to the south but any snow that does move through will only lead to a dusting which is still enough to create a concern for traveling if you’re not careful.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Flurries in some spots, most spots are likely going to remain dry. Lows could range anywhere from upper teens in north-central KS (if clouds clear quick enough) to upper 20s near I-35. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few leftover clouds to the south of I-70 early, it’ll be sunny. Highs around 40°. Winds N 5-15 mph.

The weekend will start out in the teens Saturday morning but warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunday may end up warming in the mid 50s to even low 60s. The good news is models are backing off on the wind, winds could still gust near 20-25 mph but not looking as bad as it did earlier in the week where it was projecting 30-35 mph at times.

Next week starts mild and dry before rain moves in Tuesday into Tuesday night. A brief break Wednesday before another storm system moves in with colder temperatures so it’ll likely be snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

