Texas man hospitalized after vehicle rolls off icy Kansas bridge

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Texas was sent to the hospital after his SUV rolled off of an icy bridge along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 5.1 on southbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 GMC SUV driven by Hector S. Solis, 19, of Brownsville, Texas, had been traveling on the interstate in icy conditions.

Officials noted that Solis lost control of the SUV on a bridge that had iced over.

KHP said the vehicle crashed into the ditch and rolled.

Officials said Solis was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Wellington with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.