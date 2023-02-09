Sweet exhibit on display in NOTO

Chocolate It Is! is on display through Feb. 25 at the Morris Art Gallery inside NOTO Arts Center, 935 N. Kansas Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest exhibit in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is a sweet addition, perfect for Valentine’s month.

It’s called “Chocolate It Is!”

Stacie Dawn Ogle with NOTO and artist Beckie Waugh worked together to develop it. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to give people a taste of what to expect.

Chocolate It Is! is on display through Feb. 25 at the Morris Art Gallery inside the NOTO Arts Center, 935 N. Kansas Ave.

In addition to viewing art of all different media, you can enter to win Hazel Hill’s chocolate dinosaur sculpture. Chances are $5, with proceeds benefitting the non-profit group SENT. You can get tickets at Hazel Hill - 724 S Kansas Ave. - or at the NOTO Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss

Latest News

One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Rep. Vic Miller said he believes Kansans are ready to legalize marijuana and that...
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
13 News at Six
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid