Sweet exhibit on display in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest exhibit in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is a sweet addition, perfect for Valentine’s month.

It’s called “Chocolate It Is!”

Stacie Dawn Ogle with NOTO and artist Beckie Waugh worked together to develop it. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to give people a taste of what to expect.

Chocolate It Is! is on display through Feb. 25 at the Morris Art Gallery inside the NOTO Arts Center, 935 N. Kansas Ave.

In addition to viewing art of all different media, you can enter to win Hazel Hill’s chocolate dinosaur sculpture. Chances are $5, with proceeds benefitting the non-profit group SENT. You can get tickets at Hazel Hill - 724 S Kansas Ave. - or at the NOTO Arts Center.

