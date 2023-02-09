Sun blamed for three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown Topeka

The sun was being blamed for a three-vehicle, rear-end collision Thursday morning at S.W. 6th...
The sun was being blamed for a three-vehicle, rear-end collision Thursday morning at S.W. 6th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bright sunshine was being blamed for a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Authorities said a white Honda minivan rear-ended a red Chevrolet Cavalier, which in turn struck the back of a maroon Mazda sport utility vehicle.

Capitol Police on the scene said the driver of the Odyssey said the sun got in her eyes just before the collision.

American Medical Response ambulance was at the scene to evaluate those in the crash. No one required ambulance to the hospital, Capitol Police said.

The Honda and Chevrolet sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The Mazda was able to be driven away.

