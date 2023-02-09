Silver Lake Police warn residents of potential bond scam

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police are warning residents not to fall for a scam that asks for bond money for a relative.

The Silver Lake Police Department warned residents on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has been made aware of a new scam circulating the area. It said residents have received phone calls that state a relative has been arrested and a bond company needs $18,000 to prevent them from being jailed.

Officials noted that this is an old and common scam, and residents should not fall victim to it.

Luckily, SLPD indicated that the resident that reported the call was able to get in touch with their family member before $18,000 went missing and found that she was in no legal trouble.

However, officials noted that the potential victim had withdrawn $18,000 from the bank and nearly fell victim to the scam.

