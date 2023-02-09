Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Price

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete Of The Week is Katie Price of Seaman High School.

Katie is a star bowler for the Vikings, reaching a career high series of 750 and a high score of 279 this season.

When she’s not rolling at the alley, Katie spends her time helping the young as a volunteer youth director at Kaw Valley USB and keeping her grades up with a 3.75 GPA.

She hasn’t decided on a destination for after graduation, but does know he wants to major in business.

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Price
