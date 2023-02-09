Polk-Quincy section briefly closed to repair damaged barricades

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound I-70 on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct will be closed for 30 minutes as crews repair a barricade found damaged Thursday morning. Traffic will be diverted following the closure.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the closure will begin, and traffic will be diverted to the 1st St. exit, where motorists can then take Topeka Blvd. to 4th St. and then to the I-70 entrance ramp located at the Monroe St.

The City of Topeka said the closure should open back up at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as the information is made available.

⛔️I-70 closure: At around 10:30 a.m. @KDOTHQ will close eastbound I-70 in Topeka at 1st St.



Traffic will be forced to exit at 1st St. Drivers will be able to hop back on EB I-70 at 4th and Monroe.



The closure is expected to last 30 minutes, and is needed to replace a barricade. — City of Topeka (@cityoftopeka) February 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.