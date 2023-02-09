Polk-Quincy section briefly closed to repair damaged barricades

By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound I-70 on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct will be closed for 30 minutes as crews repair a barricade found damaged Thursday morning. Traffic will be diverted following the closure.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the closure will begin, and traffic will be diverted to the 1st St. exit, where motorists can then take Topeka Blvd. to 4th St. and then to the I-70 entrance ramp located at the Monroe St.

The City of Topeka said the closure should open back up at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updates as the information is made available.

