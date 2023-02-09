Officials search for man wanted on felony warrant believed to be around Abilene

Patrick Woodcox
Patrick Woodcox(Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Saline Co. who is believed to be around the Abilene area.

The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Patrick Paul Woodcox, 54, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery.

Officials noted that Woodcox was last known to be in the Abilene area. He stands at 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 230 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office warned residents not to attempt to apprehend Woodcox. If anyone knows where he may be, they should report that information to the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or a local police department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
A 38-year-old man was injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on K-4 highway near N.E....
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Kansas lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick conditions Thursday morning in the Topeka...
Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area
Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school...
Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school
Andy Reid & Travis Kelce speak to the media Thursday ahead of the Super Bowl.
Chiefs Thursday Press Conference: Andy Reid & Travis Kelce
FILE
One seriously injured after car goes airborne in median of KC interstate