Officials search for man wanted on felony warrant believed to be around Abilene

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Saline Co. who is believed to be around the Abilene area.

The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Patrick Paul Woodcox, 54, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery.

Officials noted that Woodcox was last known to be in the Abilene area. He stands at 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 230 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office warned residents not to attempt to apprehend Woodcox. If anyone knows where he may be, they should report that information to the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500 or a local police department.

