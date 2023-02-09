Officials respond to train accident south of Burlingame

Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The coroner has arrived at the scene of a train accident south of Burlingame.

Little details remain available following a fatal train accident late Thursday morning, Feb. 9, east of 189th and Highway 56 - south of Burlingame.

13 NEWS crews on the scene observed a coroner arrive around 1 p.m. Officials have yet to release any details about the incident including the extent of any injuries or fatalities.

