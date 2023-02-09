Officials respond to train accident south of Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - The coroner has arrived at the scene of a train accident south of Burlingame.

Little details remain available following a fatal train accident late Thursday morning, Feb. 9, east of 189th and Highway 56 - south of Burlingame.

13 NEWS crews on the scene observed a coroner arrive around 1 p.m. Officials have yet to release any details about the incident including the extent of any injuries or fatalities.

