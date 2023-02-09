Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards.

Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.

RCPD indicated that the items had been put in a cart and taken out to a red pickup truck parked near the entrance. The truck appears to be a Chevrolet Silverado.

From here, officials noted that a second unknown man helped load the stolen items into the pickup.

If anyone has information about the crime or either suspect, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

