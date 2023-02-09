Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.

When officials arrived at the apartment complex, they said they secured the scene and found no more victims while evidence was gathered.

Officials at the hospital said they spoke with the two friends who took the victim from the scene. It was found that the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and they were expected to be treated and released.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials said no further details can be provided.

