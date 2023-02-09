New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New information about a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a Topeka mother and her two children has been released in an affidavit requested by 13 NEWS.

The affidavit indicates that when fire crews arrived at 916 Warren Ave. on Jan. 20 to find the house engulfed in flames, Topeka Fire Department officials also found Kyle James Tyler, 32, of Holton on the back deck of the home.

Officials noted that Tyler was taken to Stormont Vail emergency room where he was met to be interviewed by law enforcement.

Back at the scene, Topeka Fire said the blaze had spread south to 920 SW Warren, which was occupied by another family at the time. More crews were called to help extinguish the inferno.

Around 5:55 a.m., crews said they found Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, deceased in an upstairs bedroom. A short time later, officials found Peyton Tyler, 9, in a bedroom on the first floor of the home. She was rescued and rushed to Stormont Vail where medical personnel later pronounced her dead around 6:30 a.m.

At the same time, officials said they found a third deceased victim on the second floor, Kourtney Tyler, 1.

Officials confirmed that Fitzpatrick was Tyler’s girlfriend and Peyton and Kourtney were their daughters.

The resulting investigation found that Tyler was a person of interest as officials believed he may have intentionally started the fatal fire. A search warrant was also granted and a neighborhood canvass was executed which revealed video footage from a neighboring home.

According to officials, surveillance footage showed the fire broke out in the front of the house just before 4:40 a.m. with no one at the front door of the home.

Back at the investigation at the scene, officials said they did find an Urgrette torch butane lighter near where officials first found Tyler. Officials believe the fire began in two spots - on the main floor in the living room and in the basement near the south wall. Due to the heat and intensity of the fire in the basement, the floor support under the living room was compromised which caused the floor to sag, hindering the crews’ ability to safely fight the fire.

Tyler has been charged with three counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and arson. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond, his next court appearance has been scheduled for May 11.

