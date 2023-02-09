Manhattan teen arrested for November high school bathroom fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been arrested for a bathroom fire set at a local high school near the end of November as well as a few other infractions.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 2300 block of Oak St. in Manhattan where a teen was arrested for a months-old bathroom fire at Manhattan High School.

Officials indicated that Jason Lucas, 16, was arrested for aggravated arson in connection to the Nov. 28 incident in which a bathroom soap dispenser had been set on fire during school hours.

RCPD noted that Lucas was also arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drub paraphernalia and possession of an electronic cigarette by a minor.

Officials indicated that Lucas was taken to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

