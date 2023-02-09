KU women’s basketball gets back in win column, defeats TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Women’s Basketball team defeated TCU at home Wednesday 73-55, ending their two game losing streak.

Chandler Prater led the team with 19 points. Zakiyah Franklin finished close behind with 18 on the board. Taiyanna Jackson racked up her 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 13 pts. and 10 rebounds.

The Jayhawks are now 15-7 on the year, 5-6 in conference play.

Up next, the Hawks will head to Lubbock, TX for a showdown against Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

