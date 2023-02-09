Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school

Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school...
Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school resource officer.(Johnson County Detention Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of shooting a school resource officer during a scuffle at a Kansas high school pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial.

Jaylon Elmore entered his plea Monday during a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted capital murder, felony possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal use of a weapon.

Elmore is accused of shooting school resource officer Erik Clark in the March 4 shooting in the assistant principal’s office at Olathe East High School.

Prosecutors allege Elmore, who was a senior at the time, was called to the office when he refused to allow school officials to search his backpack after reports that he had a gun.

Clark and Elmore shot each other during the scuffle, according to court documents. The assistant principal was hit by bullets “most likely” shot by Clark during the confrontation, investigators said.

Both men survived their injuries and were released shortly after the shooting. Elmore was hospitalized in critical condition for several months.

Elmore’s scheduling trial is set for April 10. He is being held on $1 million bond, The Kansas City Star reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

