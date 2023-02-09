Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a bet with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ahead of Super Bowl 57 which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Chiefs win, Kelly said Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery, cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s and mini Eagles doughnuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery.

However, if the Eagles win, the Governor indicated that she will send Shapiro steaks from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds from Sunflower Food Company in Overland Park.

“At the start of this NFL season, I placed the first legal sports wager in Kansas, betting on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. Now, I’m doubling down by putting on the line two of my favorite Kansas foods: our steaks and our sunflower seeds,” Kelly said. “I can’t wait to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bring the Lombardi trophy back to the Red Kingdom – and to celebrate by feasting on some Pennsylvania treats. Let’s go Chiefs!”

In May, Kelly said she signed a bill to legalize sports betting in Knasas which is set to bring in up to $10 million in annual tax revenue. The effort has helped casinos, restaurants and other establishments attract more business and has brought more revenue to the state.

In September, the Governor noted that she placed the first legal sports bet in the state - $15 on the Chiefs to win the big game. She chose the number to match the number on Patrick Mahomes’ jersey.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
A 38-year-old man was injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on K-4 highway near N.E....
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County

Latest News

Kelly bets on Chiefs
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
Andy Reid & Travis Kelce speak to the media Thursday ahead of the Super Bowl.
Chiefs Thursday Press Conference: Andy Reid & Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes answers a question during during an NFL football Super Bowl...
The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup
katie live 2/8/23