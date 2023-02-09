JEDO approves incentive agreement with Topeka manufacturer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved an incentive agreement Wednesday night to help fund the expansion of Harris Fabrication.

According to JEDO, the agreement with Harris Fabrication, which was previously referred to as “Project KoolAid,” is expected to create an estimated local economic impact of $175 million over ten years.

According to the incentive agreement, GO Topeka will offer up to $190,000 in employment, capital investment, and training incentives. Harris Fabrication will also make a $2.1 million capital investment of their own.

The City says this expansion will create as many as 30 new full-time jobs with an average salary of $48,000.

“We are dedicated to giving our people state-of-the-art equipment and facilities,” said Andrew Harris, president of Harris Fabrication. “This incentive will help us continue that through our new high-bay building and all the equipment in it.”

