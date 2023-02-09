Get in pre-game shopping at YMCA’s Small Business Sunday

The Hugs & Kickoffs vendor event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Southwest YMCA, 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka YMCA is hosting a monthly Small Business Sunday.

It’s a chance for you to support small business, and check out some unique offerings.

Cathy Holmes, the Y’s small business manager, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the next event, with the them Hugs & Kickoffs. More than 20 small business vendors are expected to take part, with a raffle prize, ‘heartbreaker’ deals, and Valentine’s photos all part of the fun.

Holmes said they plan a spring-themed sale in March and a Mother’s Day theme for May. She also shared how the Y is planning for other activities, including swimming lessons and summer camps.

Hugs & Kickoffs takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Southwest YMCA, 3635 SW Chelsea Dr.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss

Latest News

One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Rep. Vic Miller said he believes Kansans are ready to legalize marijuana and that...
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
13 News at Six
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Chocolate It Is! is on display at the NOTO Arts Center.
Sweet exhibit on display in NOTO