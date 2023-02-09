Get in pre-game shopping at YMCA’s Small Business Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka YMCA is hosting a monthly Small Business Sunday.

It’s a chance for you to support small business, and check out some unique offerings.

Cathy Holmes, the Y’s small business manager, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the next event, with the them Hugs & Kickoffs. More than 20 small business vendors are expected to take part, with a raffle prize, ‘heartbreaker’ deals, and Valentine’s photos all part of the fun.

Holmes said they plan a spring-themed sale in March and a Mother’s Day theme for May. She also shared how the Y is planning for other activities, including swimming lessons and summer camps.

Hugs & Kickoffs takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Southwest YMCA, 3635 SW Chelsea Dr.

