EPA Administrator in Alma to speak about electric school buses

2 buses were granted to Wabaunsee USD 329 in December 2022
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency parked in Alma today to take a look at the 2 new electric buses in the Wabaunsee school district. EPA administrator Michael Regan was excited to see history being made again in Kansas.

“Wabaunsee is one of the first school districts in the nation to receive buses that were awarded through our program,” said Regan, “and these buses are the first ever electric school buses to hit the road here in the great state of Kansas.”

In total, roughly 400 of these electric school buses were sent to districts all over the country, 17 coming to 6 districts in Kansas. Regan says the goal is to lower pollution around kids, especially those with breathing restrictions.

“On the ride to and from that we did a demo of, I got a firsthand account from a student who talked about having asthma and what the difference is like riding an electric school bus versus a diesel powered school bus,” said Regan. “He talked about not only the pollution and the inability to breathe sometimes but he talked about the anxiety that comes along with that. So I am excited to say that we are a part of changing people’s lives.”

Wabaunsee schools received the buses in December and quickly got them on the road at the start of January.

“We chose Alma because we knew that we had leaders on the ground that could demonstrate public-private partnerships, put together competitive grants and be ready to hit the ground running on day one,” said Regan. “This city was prepared to receive these resources which is why you all are some of the first in the nation to receive these electric school buses.”

Wabaunsee USD 329 Superintendent Dr. Troy Pitsch says winning the grant made the switch cost effective.

“These electric buses hit all the right notes,” said Pitsch. “We get to move kids safer, more comfortably and environmentally cleaner back and forth to school. For the district, it takes a little pressure off our budget, it makes us more fiscally responsible. We are saving money for the community and the tax payers, so it’s a win in all directions for us.”

The electric buses are also state of the art with the latest measures in safety and comfort.

“We still got a lot of curiosity. The kids enjoy it,” said Pitsch, “they talk about it and they talk about how much smoother it is and of course it’s a quieter ride and I think they’ll really notice it in the summer time because it has air conditioning and none of our other buses do.”

The cost of each bus that went to Wabaunsee schools was $395,000, about 4 times higher than a traditional diesel powered bus. Regan says he is optimistic that the price will lower in the coming years.

The EPA received a total of 2,000 requests for the electric school buses around the country totaling to over $4 billion dollars and 12,000 buses. The clean school bus program provided electric buses for 404 of those requests making up the first $1 billion dollars of the 5-year, $5 billion dollar program.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Christopher Clinton
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
Cody Degand
Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial

Latest News

Electric buses on display for EPA Administrator in Alma, Kansas
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, and on Wednesday,...
An illustrator of Chiefs’ children’s book reads to area kids before the Super Bowl
A Missouri man is behind bars after officials in Dickinson Co. busted him with nearly 200...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, and on Wednesday,...
An illustrator of Chiefs’ children’s book reads to area kids before the Super Bowl
The Topeka Zoo’s orangutans had the honor of selecting who they predict to be the winner of...
Topeka Zoo’s Orangutans select their Super Bowl 57 winner