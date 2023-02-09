Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave

USD 253 Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib
USD 253 Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib(USD 253)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official.

The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.

The district says it will announce a highly qualified interim replacement in the next week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Price
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Price
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
JEDO approves expansion of local company, votes to continue 'Choose Topeka' program
JEDO approves expansion of local company, votes to continue 'Choose Topeka' program
Electric buses on display for EPA Administrator in Alma, Kansas