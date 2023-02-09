Emporia Public Schools place finance official on leave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has reportedly dismissed a high-ranking finance official.

The Emporia Gazette reports the district placed Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib on administrative leave. The paper says the move came following Wednesday’s regular board meeting, but wasn’t announced during that meeting.

The district says it will announce a highly qualified interim replacement in the next week.

