Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Toyota Rav4 driven by Glenn Gimple, 82, of Emporia had been headed south on the highway. Gimple began to negotiate the curve, however, the SUV left the road and crashed into the ditch.

KHP indicated that the SUV flipped onto its side and hit some trees before it came to a stop.

Officials noted that Gimple was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

