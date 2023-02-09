Emporia man hospitalized after SUV flips off highway, into trees

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was hospitalized after his SUV flipped off of a Kansas highway and into some trees.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of K-99 and Road 210 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Toyota Rav4 driven by Glenn Gimple, 82, of Emporia had been headed south on the highway. Gimple began to negotiate the curve, however, the SUV left the road and crashed into the ditch.

KHP indicated that the SUV flipped onto its side and hit some trees before it came to a stop.

Officials noted that Gimple was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
A 38-year-old man was injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on K-4 highway near N.E....
Headlights blamed for Tuesday night crash in Shawnee County
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Kansas lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union

Latest News

Stumpy's Smoked Cheese: Super Bowl & Valentine's Day snacks
Stumpy's Smoked Cheese: Super Bowl & Valentine's Day snacks
Cool end to the week, warming up this weekend
Dry today, flurries tonight
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes answers a question during during an NFL football Super Bowl...
The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup
Zakiyah Franklin drives with the ball in KU's win vs. TCU
KU women’s basketball gets back in win column, defeats TCU