Couture for Cancer ready to rock the runway with return in-person

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that takes a fashionable approach to fighting cancer returns this year fully in person.

Couture for Cancer will take place March 4 at Townsite Ballroom in downtown Topeka.

Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and auction chair Amy Chandler visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event and show off a few of the more than 100 items that will be up for bids.

Couture for Cancer includes a silent auction, live auction, and runway show, plus food, drinks and fun! The silent auction will be open to everyone, and not require a ticket purchase to participate.

The event is 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at Townsite Ballroom. Register and get tickets at Couture2023.givesmart.com.

