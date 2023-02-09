City leaders agree to continue funding ‘Choose Topeka’ relocation program

City officials have voted to continue its financial support for GO Topeka.
City officials have voted to continue its financial support for GO Topeka.
By Alex Carter
Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday night, JEDO voted to continue to fund the GO Topeka relocation incentive program.

The approval means the City will offer $365,000 in funding for the next round of the project that originally began in 2020.

Go Topeka said they hope to tweak some of the eligibility requirements to allow more people to participate in the program, such as graduating Washburn University students, exiting military options, and also bringing back those who once lived in Topeka.

Over the last three years, there have been 99 people who have participated in the program, and the City has paid out roughly $600,000 so far.

