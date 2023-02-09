An illustrator of Chiefs’ children’s book reads to area kids before the Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, and on Wednesday, some students in the Chiefs’ Kingdom had a guest illustrator read to them a story he worked on about the Chiefs.

Rob Peters is one of the illustrators behind “Go Chiefs Go,” a children’s book about the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2020 super bowl win, and he was invited to read the book to the third-grade and first-grade classes at McClure Elementary.

“I have worked on over 40 picture books with various publishers, and a lot of the work I have done was with the publisher out in Kansas City,” said Peters. “The publisher I work with is out in Kansas City, and when the Chiefs won, they contacted the Chiefs and were like ‘we want to do this book,’ and they contacted me after that and said ‘hey, we got a project for you.”

Peters also happens to be familiar with the elementary school — one of the students is his son — and Peters said it was nice to share a project he had a hand in with his son and classmates.

”It was just really fun to be able to share it with him and the whole class, and it was a good opportunity,” said Peters.

What also makes Peters’ children’s book unique is that the Kansas City Chiefs offered feedback to the illustrator.

“Every draft I did of the illustrations was sent to the editor, who then sent it on to the Chiefs and they gave feedback on things,” said Peters. “Hopefully, some of these kids will be inspired to also be illustrators someday.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.