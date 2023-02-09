$5 million headed to help improve road safety in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $5 million in federal grants will help improve road safety in rural and small Kansas communities that do not already have a road safety plan.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that 12 communities will be awarded a total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. She said the funds are meant to help create local transportation safety plans to find and address transportation safety concerns.

Gov. Kelly indicated that state funds provided by a new Kansas SS4A Match Pilot Program will be added to the local match requirement of grant recipients.

“These grants directly support communities across Kansas to improve roadways and save lives,” Kelly said. “I commend these local governments for leveraging federal and state funding to create safety plans for city streets and county roads.”

On behalf of the Kansas communities that applied for the grant, Kelly noted that the Kansas Department of Transportation sent 22 letters of support for the first-round applicants. The 12 projects awarded within Kansas are for “action plan grants” which help communities that do not already have a roadway safety plan.

The Governor said the largest award in Kansas went to Garden City for $1.3 million to create a safety plan for six cities and six counties in western Kansas.

To encourage participation, Kelly indicated that KDOT agreed to contribute between 10% and 20% of the total local match requirement. To get the full 20%, she said an agency had to represent a rural area of the state and apply for a multijurisdictional planning effort to encourage regional collaboration.

“Local commitment and regional collaboration were instrumental in bringing Safe Streets and Roads for All funds to Kansas,” Calvin Reed, Acting Secretary of Transportation, said. “KDOT’s help with local matching funds is indicative of the importance the agency places on safety and our long-term goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities.”

Overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Kelly said SS4A is a 5-year, $5 billion program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It will support the National Roadway Safety Strategy, a comprehensive approach to making the roads safe for everyone. She said SS4A plans to focus on responsible driving, safe roadway designs, appropriate speed limits and improved post-crash care.

Awarded projects in the Sunflower State include:

Grant Awardee Award Amount % Local Match from KDOT City of Lawrence $160,000 15% City of Leavenworth $280,000 10% City of Olathe $280,000 10% City of Salina $160,000 15% City of Valley Falls $40,000 15% Cowley County $160,000 15% City of Doge City $230,434 10% City of Garden City $1,360,000 20% Leavenworth County $280,000 10% Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation $225,600 15% Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission $800,000 15% Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City $1,000,000 None

