3 arrested following months-long investigation into Salina homicide

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested following a months-long investigation into a homicide in Salina that left one person dead and two others with serious gunshot wounds.

The Salina Police Department says that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after a lengthy investigation, it did find probable cause to arrest four suspects in connection to a May 7, 2022, shooting. Arrest affidavits were sent to Saline Co. District Attorney Jeff Ebel’s Office to request warrants.

On Jan. 31, SPD indicated that those requested warrants were issued for Dalton Palmer, 29, Dakota Bunting, 24, and Tataum Escamilla, 19, all of Salina, through Saline Co. District Court.

Around 3:20 a.m. on May 7, officials said they were called to the 400 block of S. College Ave. with reports of several gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived, they said they found multiple spent ammunition casings in the street, however, they did not find any victims or witnesses at the scene.

A short time later, officials said they were called to the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency Room with reports of two gunshot victims who had arrived. Officials said an 18-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man had been brought in and attended to by medical personnel.

The man, identified as Dylan E. Garman, 25, of Salina, was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A short time after officials were called to the hospital, they said they were also called to the 500 block of E. Cloud St. with reports of a person in the front yard who had been shot multiple times. A 23-year-old man was found to have multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the same Emergency Room as the other two victims.

SPD indicated that the last victim underwent surgery and had to be transferred to a hospital in Wichita due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Palmer has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. Bunting was charged with voluntary manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of marijuana. Escamilla was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

SPD indicated that Palmer was found at a home in North Salina and arrested by agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation the same day the warrants were issued. Escamilla was then arrested by U.S. Marshals in Benton Co. Arkansans on Feb. 1. Lastly, Bunting was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Bryant Co. Oklahoma on Feb. 6.

