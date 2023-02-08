Woman taken to hospital after car hits pole outside Topeka middle school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday morning after the car she was driving hit a light pole outside a southwest Topeka middle school, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on a drive outside the main entrance to Jardine Middle School, 2600 S.W. 33rd. The crash occurred on the east side of the school.

American Medical Ambulance crews responded to the scene and transported the driver to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Just before it crashed, it appeared the car had been traveling west down a hill before the drive curved left -- or south -- and the vehicle hit the concrete base of the light pole.

Police at the scene said the woman who was driving the car was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The car sustained heavy damage on the front end of its driver’s side and was towed from the scene around 8:55 a.m.

