Woman convicted of running illegal day care in Leavenworth County

The demand for day care providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for day care providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider.

In Leavenworth County, Kansas, a day care was just forced to shut down and the provider has been convicted.

Debbie New, a 62-year-old from Lansing, has been convicted of operating a child care facility without a license. The county attorney wants to send a clear message that they will be cracking down on cases like this.

In 2021, the Kansas Department for Children and Families informed Debbie New that she could no longer be a day care provider.

Her license was revoked due to some abuse allegations that occurred in her home, but New continued to run her business.

Last week, County Attorney Todd Thompson was able to convict her of the charges. She was sentenced to pay a $75 fine and court costs.

“No children were actually harmed, but the potential to harm is what we were concerned with,” Thompson said. “We’re hoping this sends a message to those trying to make money this way to get their license or cease operations.”

If you want to confirm that your child care provider is licensed, visit: KDHE.KS.gov/280/child-care-licensing

“Operating an unlicensed day care is a misdemeanor, which can include no more than 30 days in jail and a fine of $5 to $50 a day each day of operation,” the county attorney’s office notes in a press release.

