Wednesday forecast: Rain this afternoon into tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be precipitation chances to end the work week. Higher precipitation totals will occur with the chance this afternoon into tonight with the majority of the precipitation type as rain with lighter precipitation Thursday night and snow as the main precipitation type.

Taking Action:

Have the umbrella handy for this afternoon especially if you’re along and south of the turnpike.

Roads will be hazardous Thursday and Friday morning for those that get precipitation. More wet and slushy for Thursday morning and a better chance of icy spots Friday morning especially on bridges and overpasses.



Precipitation totals to end the work week could range anywhere from a Trace in north-central KS to as much as 1″ near I-35. While confidence is high that the bulk of the precipitation through Thursday morning will remain east of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove, there still is some wiggle room for it to shift and models also differ on how much precipitation will fall as well so keep checking back throughout the day for updates in case the forecast changes. This is the best chance for precipitation until next week as Thursday night’s chance is not expected to be widespread and even if it does end up being widespread, it won’t be as heavy.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun early otherwise increasing clouds with rain increasing from south to north this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s to around 50° in most areas with low-mid 40s down near I-35 and as rain moves in could cool down in the upper 30s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues to increase during the evening with snow mixing in at times. Temperatures are still expected to remain above freezing during the time precipitation exists in the area so that will limit accumulation especially on roads but may have some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces. Lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph.

Precipitation total through 6am Thursday (WIBW)

Tomorrow: Some sun early, otherwise increasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Light snow moves in Thursday night and with colder temperatures, snow may have a better chance of sticking, Trace to 0.5″ for most areas however a few isolated areas may get 0.5″-1″. This will be fine-tuned tomorrow.

Friday into Friday night will be chilly with upper 30s-low 40s Friday afternoon and lows in the upper teens to low 20s Saturday morning.

This weekend warms back in the 50s with gusts 20-30 mph. Dry conditions remain early in the week with rain developing Tuesday afternoon as models continue to slow down the timing of the storm system.

The good news is models still indicate dry conditions by Wednesday for the potential Chiefs parade in KC if they win Sunday. The only uncertainty is temperatures with one model ushering in cold air by Wednesday with the other model holding off on the colder air until Thursday. Regardless it does get colder by the end of the week with temperatures near or even below average.

