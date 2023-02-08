Washburn opens 6th annual Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood and community members are looking to help keep each other warm with a Mr. Rogers staple - sweaters.

Washburn University says that KTWU Channel 11 will collect sweaters, coats, blankets and cold weather gear throughout the entire month of February in its 6th annual Mist Rogers’ Neighborhood Coat & Sweater Drive.

The University noted that its public television station will honor the legacy of Fred Rogers by collecting new and gently used sweaters, coats and cold weather gear - especially children’s and teens’ items - to distribute to those in need. It would be appreciated if all used items were already clean by the time of donation.

Washburn indicated that items collected will go to the Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Warm Little Ones Campaign to help families in the district. Blankets, coats, sweaters, gloves, hats and mittens of any size will be accepted.

In 2022, officials said they were able to collect more than 800 items to keep neighbors warm.

The University said donation sites will be located at:

KTWU - 19th and Jewell, Washburn University campus

Topeka Fire Department Headquarters - 324 SE Jefferson St.

Fire Station 11 - 2000 NW Lower Silver Lake Rd.

Fire Station 7 - 1215 SW Oakley Ave.

Fire Station 9 - 2447 SE 29th St.

Fire Station 8 - 2700 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Fire Station 12 - 2101 SW Urish Rd.

BONKERS - 5515 SW 21st St. - only accessible during business hours.

