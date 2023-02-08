Two-car crash slows traffic Wednesday morning in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash early Wednesday slowed traffic at a south Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported around 6:25 a.m. at S.W. 27th and Topeka Boulevard.

A maroon Pontiac Grand Prix and a gray Toyota Corolla collided at the intersection.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The Grand Prix appeared to have run over an electronic crosswalk sign at the southwest corner of the intersection.

American Medical Response ambulance crews responded to the scene to evaluate the drivers, both of whom were alone in their vehicles, police said.

Neither of the drivers was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

The right southbound lane of S.W. Topeka Boulevard was closed while crews responded to the scene.

