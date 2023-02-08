Topeka City Council to hire firm to address rising homeless population

Council members say the scale of homelessness in the community is bringing the problem to the city’s residents.
By Alex Carter
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved steps to address homelessness in Topeka.

A measure to bring in an outside consulting firm passed 8-2 on Tuesday.

“It’s walking through it, looking at items, and then testing it which may be the most important part of this. Where you come up with what you think is a solution and you test it so that were not throwing a bunch of money at a solution not knowing whether or not it’s going to work,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.

Council members say the scale of homelessness in the community is bringing the problem to the city’s residents.

“The average residents where you see this so much in neighborhoods, like in North Topeka or Oakland... in areas of Southeast Topeka, other places like Central Topeka. Many folks are really really frustrated,“ said City Council member Christiana Valdiva-Alcala.

Some on the governing body were reluctant to hire an outside firm, offering alternative solutions like strengthening existing city ordinances.

“We need to first come together to see what we have to see if we can make it work because I think we’ve got a piece over here a piece over there and the way that I see homelessness is there’s people that want help, people that don’t want help, and the mentally ill,” said Council member Sylvia Ortiz.

“At first I was not for it but as the discussion really deepened on council... understanding the complexity of the problem with the chronic unsheltered and our neighborhoods that are suffering and community that’s suffering as well. I think that bringing on a consultant with a fresh vision and mindset will hopefully be beneficial,” Valdiva-Alcala said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop

Latest News

A measure to bring in an outside consulting firm passed 8-2 on Tuesday.
Topeka City Council to hire firm to address rising homeless population
President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Kansas lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union
City officials hope these changes will improve overall operations at the shelter.
T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in the process of improving for future
Animal shelter in Manhattan hopes they can improve in the future
Animal shelter in Manhattan hopes they can improve in the future