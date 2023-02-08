Topeka City Council to hire firm to address rising homeless population

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council approved steps to address homelessness in Topeka.

A measure to bring in an outside consulting firm passed 8-2 on Tuesday.

“It’s walking through it, looking at items, and then testing it which may be the most important part of this. Where you come up with what you think is a solution and you test it so that were not throwing a bunch of money at a solution not knowing whether or not it’s going to work,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade.

Council members say the scale of homelessness in the community is bringing the problem to the city’s residents.

“The average residents where you see this so much in neighborhoods, like in North Topeka or Oakland... in areas of Southeast Topeka, other places like Central Topeka. Many folks are really really frustrated,“ said City Council member Christiana Valdiva-Alcala.

Some on the governing body were reluctant to hire an outside firm, offering alternative solutions like strengthening existing city ordinances.

“We need to first come together to see what we have to see if we can make it work because I think we’ve got a piece over here a piece over there and the way that I see homelessness is there’s people that want help, people that don’t want help, and the mentally ill,” said Council member Sylvia Ortiz.

“At first I was not for it but as the discussion really deepened on council... understanding the complexity of the problem with the chronic unsheltered and our neighborhoods that are suffering and community that’s suffering as well. I think that bringing on a consultant with a fresh vision and mindset will hopefully be beneficial,” Valdiva-Alcala said.

