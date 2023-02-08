Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Aggieville in 2022 which led to an officer-involved shooting.

The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City, was arrested for a murder that happened more than a year prior.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, officials at the Aggieville police substation said they heard gunshots nearby and immediately responded. When they arrived at a bar near 12th and Moro St., they found Joshua Wardi, 21, of Fort Riley, had suffered a single gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead after responding officers attempted to save his life.

As officials responded, they said they also saw another man run from the area. As a foot chase ensued, officers pulled their guns and shot the suspect, identified as Tremelle Montgomery, in the leg.

Witnesses told officials that a fight had broken out between Montgomery and Wardi in the bar earlier that night, which led to the shooting.

However, officials identified two others who played a part in the murder - Jordan Prather, 24, of Junction City, who was arrested on Jan. 7, and Wright.

The Riley County Attorney’s Office has charged both Wright and Prather with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Both remain behind bars on $500,000 bonds.

A continued arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Montgomery on March 27.

