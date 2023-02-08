T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in the process of improving for future

By Joseph Robben
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan is looking at what the future holds for the animal shelter.

Officials met at the city commission meeting last week to discuss the challenges that have been an issue over the last few years. There has been significant turnover, changes in policies, and outdated software. The hope is to partner with Riley County Police Department to have animal control be a part of RCPD instead of the city.

”So from this point forward we’ll be researching some options for animal control to potentially move to Riley County police department and also for the animal shelter we’ll be looking at options to partner with a third party private shelter provider to come in and take over operations of that,” said Wyatt Thompson, interim director of parks and recreation.

City officials hope these changes will improve overall operations at the shelter.

