Students show off art at the Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan students displayed over a hundred works of art at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, in the 14th annual Early Expressions celebration of art. The Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation sponsors this district-wide art contest for elementary and secondary school students in collaboration with the district’s art teachers, the Beach Museum of Art, the SNW Gallery, and the Manhattan Morning Optimist Club.

More than 2,330 pieces of original artwork were submitted by students in USD 383 from ten elementary schools, both middle schools, and Manhattan High School. The artwork was juried, and the winning 115 pieces of artwork will be showcased in the public areas of the Discovery Center.

”It’s a display of what the children in our community are creating and what the art teachers are teaching and so thousands of artwork are submitted and then there are third parties who come and do judge the artwork and everything in this space was chosen to be here,” said Georgia Allgier, gallery teach at Beach Museum.

Although this event is traditionally held at the Beach Museum, water damage at the museum in December caused it to be temporarily closed. The Flint Hills Discovery Center offered to host this year’s event, keeping the program alive for the selected students. The Early Expressions art will be displayed in areas that are free of charge for the public to visit.

Winners for Early Expressions 2023 are Ellie Bolgar, Amanda Arnold Elementary, K–2nd division; Aurie Liang, Amanda Arnold Elementary, 3rd– 5th division; Camille Trass, Eisenhower Middle School, middle school division; Reagan Pickett, Anthony Middle School, 3D division; and Josh DeLaCruz, Manhattan High School, high school division and Best of Show. Division winners receive $100, and Best in Show will receive a $250 award.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1:00 to 3:00, the student’s art will be the centerpiece for a free reception for the community and friends and family of the young artists, with a program at 1:30 to recognize the winning entries from five categories as well as the Best in Show.

Funds raised through the Early Expressions event are used to enhance the art experiences for students in the district.

