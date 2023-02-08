Special Olympics Kansas kicks off Polar Plunge season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to start freezin’ for a reason!

Polar Plunge season kicks off this weekend. The events benefit Special Olympics Kansas.

Josh Alters, who is a Special Olympics athlete and staff member, and Dan Wilson, a Topeka Police sergeant and Special Olympics volunteer, visited Eye on NE Kansas to “chill out” and share details about the event.

This year’s Topeka Plunge is March 4, and will be held at Crestview Community Center for the first time. In addition to the plunge, activities include a cornhole tournament and 5K fun run.

Manhattan’s Plunge is Feb. 12 at Tuttle Creek State Park, and Emporia’s event is Feb. 18 at Mouse Lake.

You can find full schedules of the events and register at plungeks.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.