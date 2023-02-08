Special Olympics Kansas kicks off Polar Plunge season

Polar Plunges take place Feb. 12 in Manhattan, Feb. 18 in Emporia and March 4 in Topeka. Visit plungeks.org
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to start freezin’ for a reason!

Polar Plunge season kicks off this weekend. The events benefit Special Olympics Kansas.

Josh Alters, who is a Special Olympics athlete and staff member, and Dan Wilson, a Topeka Police sergeant and Special Olympics volunteer, visited Eye on NE Kansas to “chill out” and share details about the event.

This year’s Topeka Plunge is March 4, and will be held at Crestview Community Center for the first time. In addition to the plunge, activities include a cornhole tournament and 5K fun run.

Manhattan’s Plunge is Feb. 12 at Tuttle Creek State Park, and Emporia’s event is Feb. 18 at Mouse Lake.

You can find full schedules of the events and register at plungeks.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Christopher Clinton
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
Cody Degand
Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial

Latest News

Ernest F. Ingram II, 22, of Ottawa, was sentenced to 253 months in prison for raping a...
Ottawa man sentenced for rape of 13-year-old girl
ACT Theatre Company is staging the play "Death by Chocolate" this month.
ACT Theatre opens “Death by Chocolate” this weekend
Live at Five
Polar Plunges take place Feb. 12 in Manhattan, Feb. 18 in Emporia and March 4 in Topeka. Visit...
Special Olympics Kansas kicks off Polar Plunge season