Sheriff’s Office warns Shawnee Co. residents of scam “officers”

Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. have warned residents about a scam circulating the area in which the caller says it is an “officer” with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that it has received multiple reports about scammers who pretend to be with the agency. They identify themselves as “officers” with the Sheriff’s Office and claim the resident has a warrant for their arrest and they must immediately make a payment.

As a reminder, the Sheriff’s Office said it will never call a resident and ask for money or gift cards over the phone to pay for a warrant. It does not allow anyone to pay for a warrant through PayPal or Venmo either.

If residents do get such a scam phone call, even if the person on the other end claims to be with law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said to immediately hang up the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office’s online database can be easily searched for active warrants and residents are also welcome to come into the Law Enforcement Center during normal office hours so staff can check as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Murder charges have been filed against Wesley Rayton, the man accused of shooting and killing a...
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
Christopher Clinton
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
Cody Degand
Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial

Latest News

Arab Shriners are giving 1,500 tickets to the organization’s 83rd annual circus set for Feb....
Arab Shrine giving away 1,500 circus tickets to emergency responders in Topeka area
FILE
Kansas Adjutant General, KHP Superintendent announce retirements
A woman was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday morning after the car she was driving hit a...
Woman taken to hospital after car hits pole outside Topeka middle school
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting
Topeka crash
Two-car crash slows traffic Wednesday morning in south Topeka