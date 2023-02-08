Sheriff’s Office warns Shawnee Co. residents of scam “officers”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. have warned residents about a scam circulating the area in which the caller says it is an “officer” with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that it has received multiple reports about scammers who pretend to be with the agency. They identify themselves as “officers” with the Sheriff’s Office and claim the resident has a warrant for their arrest and they must immediately make a payment.

As a reminder, the Sheriff’s Office said it will never call a resident and ask for money or gift cards over the phone to pay for a warrant. It does not allow anyone to pay for a warrant through PayPal or Venmo either.

If residents do get such a scam phone call, even if the person on the other end claims to be with law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said to immediately hang up the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office’s online database can be easily searched for active warrants and residents are also welcome to come into the Law Enforcement Center during normal office hours so staff can check as well.

