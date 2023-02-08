Saline Co. officials search for man wanted on aggravated battery, robbery warrant

Matthew Scott Picking
Matthew Scott Picking(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Saline County are looking for a man who is wanted on felony warrants for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery who may be in the Abilene area.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has asked the public to keep an eye out for Matthew Scott Picking, 53, as he is wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

Officials noted that Picking is wanted on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery. He was last known to live in the Abilene area.

Picking has been described as a white man who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs around 192 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials have warned residents to not attempt to apprehend Picking. If anyone sees him, they should call the Abilene Police Department at 785-263-1213, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081, the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Murder charges have been filed against Wesley Rayton, the man accused of shooting and killing a...
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
Cody Degand
Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial
Christopher Clinton
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Manhattan welcomed its first baby at 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Ascension Via Christi.
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan honored for excellence in newborn screening
Tonya White
Horton woman arrested after meth found following single-vehicle crash
Jones, Weishaar announce retirements
Kansas Adjutant General KHP Superintendent announce retirements
Aggieville murder
Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting
FILE
Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion