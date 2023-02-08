Saline Co. officials search for man wanted on aggravated battery, robbery warrant

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Saline County are looking for a man who is wanted on felony warrants for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery who may be in the Abilene area.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has asked the public to keep an eye out for Matthew Scott Picking, 53, as he is wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

Officials noted that Picking is wanted on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery. He was last known to live in the Abilene area.

Picking has been described as a white man who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs around 192 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials have warned residents to not attempt to apprehend Picking. If anyone sees him, they should call the Abilene Police Department at 785-263-1213, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081, the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.