Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fun non-binding resolution meant to congratulate the Chiefs for making the Super Bowl devolved into controversy this week, as some Jackson County legislators voted against the measure based on what they call “poor sportsmanship”.

The resolution was brought up during Tuesday’s Jackson County Legislature meeting in Kansas City. It eventually passed 6-3, with the Kansas City Star outlining why there was some opposition to the measure:

“They don’t like the poor sportsmanship of making fun of the losing team,” said one one county official with knowledge of the minority’s objections. “They did not want to become fodder for the opposing team in the future or to set a poor example according to what they said to me.”

In addition to Lauer, “they” included Jalen Anderson and Sean Smith. So what was so bad about the language?

Here’s the resolution in its entirety:

“WHEREAS, the Legislature recognizes the impressive performance of the Kansas City Chiefs in winning the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship and securing a spot in Super Bowl LVII; and, WHEREAS, the Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship was a thrilling and historic moment for the team and its fans; and, WHEREAS, the bromance between Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes II has captured the hearts of Kansas City fans and added to the excitement of the Chiefs’ journey to the Super Bowl; and, WHEREAS, Kansas City fans collected five Buy One, Get One Free #BigMacSacks last Monday thanks to Joe Burrow’s gracious takedowns; and, WHEREAS, we understand that the Bengals may have suffered critical injuries to their pride but have reason to believe that there is space available at the Big Cat Rescue for recovery; and, WHEREAS, the Legislature wishes to show its support for the Chiefs as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game; now therefore, BE IT RESOLVED by the County Legislature of Jackson County, Missouri, that the Legislature wishes the Kansas City Chiefs all the best on their quest for a Super Bowl victory and proudly supports them as they represent our city and county on the biggest stage in football.”

The original language was tougher, Anderson said in an interview Tuesday evening, but even the toned down version was “uncalled for,” he said.

The sponsors of the resolution were Manny Abarca, DaRon McGee and Venessa Huskey. None of them spoke up when Lauer explained why she opposed the resolution’s language.

But Abarca issued the following statement in response to a text message seeking comment Tuesday evening.

“Opposition to the resolution is a nod to the politics of dissension being sewn by Republican legislators and the loser of the chairperson-ship and less about the goal of honoring our team and having playful and competitive banter.”

Translation: Lauer and and Smith are the only members of the legislature who aren’t Democrats, Anderson lost to McGee to be chair of this year’s legislature and there’s a whole lot of tension within the county’s governing body right now that we won’t go into right now because it might spoil an otherwise cheerful run up to the Super Sunday.

The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ, on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

