Ottawa man sentenced for rape of 13-year-old girl

LAWRENCE , Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man received a combined 21-year sentence for raping a 13-year-old girl.

On February 8, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Ernest F. Ingram II, 22, of Ottawa, was sentenced to 253 months in prison for raping a 13-year-old Lawrence girl in 2021 and six months for furnishing alcohol to the minor for illicit purposes.

Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Ingram, who accepted a plea agreement in December, to the Kansas Department of Corrections for both convictions to be served consecutively. Ingram will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and must register as a lifetime sex offender.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred on or about September 20 through September 22, 2021. Ingram was at a residence in the 400 block of North Street in Lawrence when he gave alcohol to the 13-year-old girl and raped her.

“This young survivor demonstrated tremendous bravery in bringing Mr. Ingram to justice,” District Attorney Valdez said. “We implore survivors of sexual assault to seek help and to come forward. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is dedicated to working with survivors in a trauma-informed manner and with a victim-centered approach. We will stand with you.”

The State was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

