Officials search for those responsible for heavy gunfire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least two suspects they believe were responsible for early-morning heavy gunfire in Central Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to several locations in the central part of the city with reports of gunfire. These locations include:

25th and Arkansas St.

27th and Louisiana St.

600 block of W. 25th St.

1500 block of Eddingham Dr.

2400 block of Ousdahl Rd.

Officials said they searched each area and talked to several witnesses until they were able to find physical evidence of the crime in a parking lot in the 1700 block of W. 24th St. Two vehicles damaged by the gunfire were also found in a nearby apartment complex.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

LPD said it was also able to identify a suspect vehicle - an older model gray Pontiac G6 with a sunroof and spoiler.

Officials said they are searching for at least two suspects who were seen casing the area before they got out to fire several rounds.

If anyone has information about the car or the incident, they should report it to LPD immediately at 785-832-7501 or the Lawrence Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

