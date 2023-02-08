Officials search for man who stole $2.7K in home repair supplies

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who stole more than $2,700 in home repair supplies from Menards.

The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, employees from Menards reported that an unknown man had stolen Snapper and Generac generators, a Waterboss water softener, a Bosch impact wrench and a window.

Officials estimated that the theft cost the business around $2,780.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Murder charges have been filed against Wesley Rayton, the man accused of shooting and killing a...
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
Cody Degand
Man accused of brutal murder under Polk Quincy bound over for trial
Christopher Clinton
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Washburn University will host a sweater drive to honor the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
Washburn opens 6th annual Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive
Brandon Seepersad
Lawrence man convicted for pulling gun on tow truck driver loading his car
FILE
Legislation introduced to continue national Alzheimer’s research
Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list
FILE
Free for all: Creel limits halted at Kingman Fishing Lake ahead of renovations