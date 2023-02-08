Officials search for man who stole $2.7K in home repair supplies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who stole more than $2,700 in home repair supplies from Menards.

The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, officials were called to the 500 block of McCall Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, employees from Menards reported that an unknown man had stolen Snapper and Generac generators, a Waterboss water softener, a Bosch impact wrench and a window.

Officials estimated that the theft cost the business around $2,780.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

