Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide

Eric Miller.
Eric Miller.(Leavenworth Football Booster Club)
By Emily Rittman
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game.

The investigation began on Monday, Feb. 6, when officers were called to a disturbance near 6th Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth. The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game then continued outside.

When police arrived, they discovered 18-year-old Eric Miller had critical injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital.

“We learned late last night, around 11 p.m., that the young man had succumbed to his injuries and passed away,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. “It changed from a disturbance call to homicide investigation.”

Police say witnesses helped them identify a 19-year-old suspect. Officers have been trying to locate the suspect since Monday.

“I would encourage that young man to turn himself in,” Chief Kitchens said. “It’s already been a tragedy, but let’s avoid any further difficulties. We’d like the young man to turn himself in as soon as he can.”

The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a statement Tuesday night that said, in part: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Eric Miller, our loved senior #22, has passed this evening. We thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes.”

Investigators have submitted the case to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

