Lawrence man convicted for pulling gun on tow truck driver loading his car

Brandon Seepersad
Brandon Seepersad(Douglas Co. DA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Lawrence has been convicted for aggravated assault after he pulled a gun on a tow truck driver as he was in the process of towing the man’s car.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that a jury convicted Brandon A. Seepersad, 26, of Lawrence, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court records indicate that the charges stem from an incident that happened just before midnight on March 27, 2021, in which Seepersaid pointed a loaded gun at a tow truck driver. The driver had been authorized to tow cars from an apartment complex at 1000 Emery Rd.

At the time of the crime, officials noted that the driver had been in the process of loading Seepersad’s vehicle to be towed.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim Mr. Seepersad held at gunpoint and put the welfare of others in danger as well,” District Attorney Valdez said. “I thank the jury for their service and for standing up against senseless gun violence in our community.”

Sentencing has been set for 10 a.m. on March 24. Seepersad faces 11 to 13 months in prison for the crime.

