KU’s Wilson, KSU’s Johnson named to Julius Erving Award Top 10 list

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Kansas redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and K-State senior forward Keyontae Johnson were named to the Top 10 list for the Julius Erving award, which goes to the best small forward in college basketball.

Wilson is in his third season at Kansas. He currently leads the Big 12 in scoring with 20.5 points per game, rebounding with 8.5 per contest and double-doubles with eight. He is a candidate for the All-America awards and national player of the year.

Johnson is in his first season at K-State after playing four seasons at Florida. He leads the team in scoring with 18 points per game, and has scored in double figures in all 24 games so far, including seven 20-point games.

The list also includes Brandon Miller (Alabama), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Brace Sensabaugh (Ohio State), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA) and Colby Jones (Xavier)

The list will move to five finalists in March. The finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Voting for the award begins Friday, Feb. 10. You can vote online HERE.

