Kansas lawmakers respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON DC, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. Kansas lawmakers gave their responses to the address.

Sen. Roger Marshall criticized the president for what he calls federal overreach and irresponsible spending.

“Instead of recently announcing that he will be extending the COVID national emergency declaration until May, President Biden should have used this State of the Union address to announce that he would be terminating the emergency today and relinquishing the supersized Government powers and returning liberty to the people. We’ve lived under the weight of mandates and government restrictions for too long. Instead of spending and borrowing outrageous sums of money, and saddling our posterity with generations of debt, this Administration should be working with Congress to restore fiscal sanity, balancing the budget, and decreasing the burdens we will be leaving our grandchildren.”

Sen. Marshall also condemned the president’s actions regarding the border, the economy, and the recent Chinese spy balloon spotted over the country.

“…a looming recession, a war in Ukraine, an increasingly brazen China, an open southern border, and out of control federal spending causing record inflation…America is a great nation, more than capable of addressing all of these problems. But as I sat there listening as President Biden painted a rosy picture of the current situation America is facing I will admit I was frustrated, frustrated at his lack of grip and understanding of what every day, hardworking American families are going through, at his lack of urgency, and most importantly, at his lack of accountability…while the State of the Union under the leadership of President Biden may not be strong our people will always be… as long as we stay true to each other, true to our values, and to our Faith, take accountability for our mistakes, and defend the principles of our Constitution, America will always be prosperous, have a bright future…”

Sen. Jerry Moran commented on the PACT Act.

“While political rancor and gridlock are often the theme in Washington, D.C., supporting our veterans is a mission that often breaks through the dysfunction in Washington. Through a bipartisan effort, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee was able to pass an historic expansion of benefits and health care for all generations of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. I appreciate President Biden signing this legislation into law, and I look forward to working with the administration to see that the PACT Act is implemented so that Kansas veterans receive the health care and benefits they deserve.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner also condemned Biden’s efforts surrounding the border crisis and rising inflation costs.

“For the past two years under one-party Democrat rule in Washington, Kansas families and small businesses have paid the price for President Biden’s failed agenda. Prices are rising faster than paychecks, fentanyl is flowing across our wide-open southern border, energy costs are soaring, and the President’s lack of strength on the world stage continues to threaten our national security,” said Rep. LaTurner. “President Biden ignored the pressing issues facing our communities tonight and instead used this speech as an opportunity to applaud his administration’s reckless policies and woke initiatives. Americans want real solutions, and House Republicans will continue to deliver.”

