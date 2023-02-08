K-State selects new student ambassadors worldwide

All students in Kansas State University's College of Arts and Sciences program are eligible to...
All students in Kansas State University's College of Arts and Sciences program are eligible to apply for the student ambassador program.(Kansas State University)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors.

Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on their involvement. Student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of the college among prospective students, parents, alumni, and the public.

All students in the college are eligible to apply for the program.

The following students are new ambassadors for the College of Arts and Sciences:

NameGrade LevelField of StudyFrom
Sidney WilsonJuniorLife sciencesBucyrus
Myka WatkinsSeniorBiologyCouncil Grove
Aubrey NaaszFreshmanSocial workDowns
Sophia RethmanJuniorLife sciencesEmporia
McKenna JagelsJuniorBiologyGarden City
Jocelyn RiglerSophomorePsychologyHays
Joshua MaupinSophomoreBiologyLeawood
Maima LewisSeniorPolitical scienceLenexa
Adrian DavilaSophomoreGeologyManhattan
Naomi GalindoSeniorModern languagesManhattan
Wyatt JonesSophomorePhysicsManhattan
Mackenzie BurrittJuniorPsychologyOlathe
Joe DotterweichSeniorSociologyOlathe
Aline SanchezJuniorPolitical scienceOlathe
Riley SanderSophomorePsychologyOlathe
Jenna HastertJuniorCommunication studiesOsage City
Jacob HofmanJuniorPolitical scienceOverbook
Callan RysavyJuniorCommunication studiesOverland Park
Samuel ThederahnSeniorSociologyRossville
Alyssa SherwoodSophomorePsychologySt. George
Mackenzie HarrisSophomoreBiologyShawnee
Patty McClainJuniorPsychologyShawnee
Giovanna LoffredoSophomoreAnimal sciences and industryStilwell
Olivia OrthSophomoreMicrobiologyWichita
Creighton ParkSeniorBiochemistryWichita
Meghan RiaceDoctoral studentChemistrySt. Paul, Minnesota
Charlotte KettlerJuniorPsychologyKansas City, Missouri
Madeline WolfordJuniorModern languagesKansas City, Missouri
Morgen SumlerSophomoreChemistryLee’s Summit, Missouri
Isaiah GaliciaSeniorBiochemistryClarksville, Tennessee
Prabhleen KaurFreshmanBiochemistryAhmedabad, India

Any questions about the College of Arts and Sciences Ambassador program can be addressed to the organization’s staff advisor, Zac Malcolm, at malcoz@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Co. officials search for a missing boy on Feb. 6, 2023.
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
FILE - Pat Tillman was a linebacker for the ASU Sun Devils, a starter for the Arizona...
Momma Kelce: NFL made right pick for coin toss
Franklin Co. Game Warden Twellmann saves a buck on Feb. 6, 2023.
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
Robert E. Love Jr.
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game

Latest News

Funds raised through the Early Expressions event are used to enhance the art experiences for...
Students show off art at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
Legislation to expand Medicaid access to low-income individuals in Kansas has been introduced...
Legislation to expand Medicaid access in Kansas introduced in House, Senate
Students art displayed at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
Students art displayed at the Flint Hills Discovery Center
13 News has learned the prosecutor determined the TPD officers who fired fatal shots at a...
Topeka officers-involved in shooting deemed reasonable by DA