K-State selects new student ambassadors worldwide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors.

Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on their involvement. Student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of the college among prospective students, parents, alumni, and the public.

All students in the college are eligible to apply for the program.

The following students are new ambassadors for the College of Arts and Sciences:

Name Grade Level Field of Study From Sidney Wilson Junior Life sciences Bucyrus Myka Watkins Senior Biology Council Grove Aubrey Naasz Freshman Social work Downs Sophia Rethman Junior Life sciences Emporia McKenna Jagels Junior Biology Garden City Jocelyn Rigler Sophomore Psychology Hays Joshua Maupin Sophomore Biology Leawood Maima Lewis Senior Political science Lenexa Adrian Davila Sophomore Geology Manhattan Naomi Galindo Senior Modern languages Manhattan Wyatt Jones Sophomore Physics Manhattan Mackenzie Burritt Junior Psychology Olathe Joe Dotterweich Senior Sociology Olathe Aline Sanchez Junior Political science Olathe Riley Sander Sophomore Psychology Olathe Jenna Hastert Junior Communication studies Osage City Jacob Hofman Junior Political science Overbook Callan Rysavy Junior Communication studies Overland Park Samuel Thederahn Senior Sociology Rossville Alyssa Sherwood Sophomore Psychology St. George Mackenzie Harris Sophomore Biology Shawnee Patty McClain Junior Psychology Shawnee Giovanna Loffredo Sophomore Animal sciences and industry Stilwell Olivia Orth Sophomore Microbiology Wichita Creighton Park Senior Biochemistry Wichita Meghan Riace Doctoral student Chemistry St. Paul, Minnesota Charlotte Kettler Junior Psychology Kansas City, Missouri Madeline Wolford Junior Modern languages Kansas City, Missouri Morgen Sumler Sophomore Chemistry Lee’s Summit, Missouri Isaiah Galicia Senior Biochemistry Clarksville, Tennessee Prabhleen Kaur Freshman Biochemistry Ahmedabad, India

Any questions about the College of Arts and Sciences Ambassador program can be addressed to the organization’s staff advisor, Zac Malcolm, at malcoz@k-state.edu.

