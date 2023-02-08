K-State selects new student ambassadors worldwide
Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The College of Arts and Sciences at Kansas State University has selected 31 new student ambassadors.
Student ambassadors gain valuable leadership experience and are offered scholarship opportunities based on their involvement. Student ambassadors aim to promote pride in and develop awareness of the college among prospective students, parents, alumni, and the public.
All students in the college are eligible to apply for the program.
The following students are new ambassadors for the College of Arts and Sciences:
|Name
|Grade Level
|Field of Study
|From
|Sidney Wilson
|Junior
|Life sciences
|Bucyrus
|Myka Watkins
|Senior
|Biology
|Council Grove
|Aubrey Naasz
|Freshman
|Social work
|Downs
|Sophia Rethman
|Junior
|Life sciences
|Emporia
|McKenna Jagels
|Junior
|Biology
|Garden City
|Jocelyn Rigler
|Sophomore
|Psychology
|Hays
|Joshua Maupin
|Sophomore
|Biology
|Leawood
|Maima Lewis
|Senior
|Political science
|Lenexa
|Adrian Davila
|Sophomore
|Geology
|Manhattan
|Naomi Galindo
|Senior
|Modern languages
|Manhattan
|Wyatt Jones
|Sophomore
|Physics
|Manhattan
|Mackenzie Burritt
|Junior
|Psychology
|Olathe
|Joe Dotterweich
|Senior
|Sociology
|Olathe
|Aline Sanchez
|Junior
|Political science
|Olathe
|Riley Sander
|Sophomore
|Psychology
|Olathe
|Jenna Hastert
|Junior
|Communication studies
|Osage City
|Jacob Hofman
|Junior
|Political science
|Overbook
|Callan Rysavy
|Junior
|Communication studies
|Overland Park
|Samuel Thederahn
|Senior
|Sociology
|Rossville
|Alyssa Sherwood
|Sophomore
|Psychology
|St. George
|Mackenzie Harris
|Sophomore
|Biology
|Shawnee
|Patty McClain
|Junior
|Psychology
|Shawnee
|Giovanna Loffredo
|Sophomore
|Animal sciences and industry
|Stilwell
|Olivia Orth
|Sophomore
|Microbiology
|Wichita
|Creighton Park
|Senior
|Biochemistry
|Wichita
|Meghan Riace
|Doctoral student
|Chemistry
|St. Paul, Minnesota
|Charlotte Kettler
|Junior
|Psychology
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Madeline Wolford
|Junior
|Modern languages
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Morgen Sumler
|Sophomore
|Chemistry
|Lee’s Summit, Missouri
|Isaiah Galicia
|Senior
|Biochemistry
|Clarksville, Tennessee
|Prabhleen Kaur
|Freshman
|Biochemistry
|Ahmedabad, India
Any questions about the College of Arts and Sciences Ambassador program can be addressed to the organization’s staff advisor, Zac Malcolm, at malcoz@k-state.edu.
